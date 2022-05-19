Nerul police book 42-year-old man for raping 15-year-old daughter
Nerul police have booked a 42-year-old man living in Nerul for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter on Tuesday morning. The accused fled after the incident and Nerul police have registered a case against him.
The accused is a native of Jharkhand and has been working as a cook at a bungalow in Nerul Sector 21 for the last 25 years. He lived in the outhouse of the bungalow. The accused has three daughters and a wife who lived in Jharkhand. A year ago, he brought his eldest daughter – 15-year-old – to Nerul to help him in the chores. The father-daughter duo had been living at the outhouse since then.
On Wednesday, at around 3.30am, the victim went to their employer – a business woman – and told her that she was raped by her father. “She also told the employer that her father had been raping her since the last one year and threatened her not to tell anyone. On Wednesday morning again, she was sexually assaulted and she found the courage and rushed to her employer while her father fled the spot. Our team is looking for him,” Suresh Mengade, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, said.
The father has been booked under various sections of the IPC and also the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
-
Commuters unhappy with 8.33am AC local train at Titwala, want general train restored instead
Following the conversion of a Titwala-CST general local train into an AC local train, the commuters taking the general local train at 8.33am from Titwala station are not pleased. They have demanded the normal local train to be reinstated rather than the AC train. A signature campaign was organised by Kalyan Karjat Kasara Railway Passengers Association on Wednesday with hundreds participating. Around 400 commuters registered their signatures in the campaign initiated by the association.
-
Create awareness about importance of booster shot: Yogi
Expressing satisfaction over progress of vaccination, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the people should be made aware about booster vaccination centres and the importance of booster doses. He said there was a need to step up the pace of vaccination for children. He said a large number of children in the 12 to 14 years age group were yet to be vaccinated. He said 214 cases have been treated during the period.
-
Stop eviction of villagers from Ludhiana’s Bhama Kalan, Scheduled Caste panel tells Punjab government
Taking strong notice against the Punjab government for issuing eviction orders against scheduled caste residents of Bhama Kalan village of Ludhiana district, who are living there since independence, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday and asked them to submit a reply within 15 days. The NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive and maintain status quo.
-
Untreated sewage from Longowal town being released into Ghaggar
With blatant disregard to environmental concerns, the Punjab water and sewerage board has installed a pump to release untreated sewage from Longowal town into the Ghaggar river. The pump has been set up in a room-like structure on the roadside and connected to Bahadur Singh drain with a plastic pipe. Punjab Pollution Control Board has also issued a notice to Longowal municipal council and sewerage board to stop the practice.
-
Sangam city’s civil defence post warden bags UP govt citation
For Mehra's commendable work in the field of civil defence, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to award a citation to Mani Mehra, post warden of Chowk Division, Prayagraj for the year 2020. During lockdowns in 2020 and in 2021 he had arranged distribution of free food, facemasks and sanitizers for more than 2000 needy people.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics