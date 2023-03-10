Nerul reports lowest power theft in Bhandup zone; 2.31-cr revenue recovered

Navi Mumbai: From April 2022 to January 2023, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Nerul division, detected 395 power theft cases and recovered ₹2.31-crore revenue in penalties. Women engineers have played a significant role in the detection of power theft which ensured that the division boasts of the lowest loss of power in the entire Bhandup zone. The Nerul division has cut down their power losses to 7.5% from 11% four years ago in the Low Tension consumer category. The average loss in the Bhandup division is around 14%. “We are confident of further bringing down our loss to 7% by this year’s end,” said the executive engineer of the Nerul division. (HT PHOTO)

The detections have been undertaken under the guidance of Sinhajirao Gaikwad, the executive engineer of the Nerul division. “The departments had been given instructions to initiate mega power theft detection drives last year by the then chief engineer Dhananjay Odhakanr. The present chief engineer Sunil Kakde too instructed intensification of the drive,” he said.

Gaikwad added that their team – consisting of sub-divisional officers, engineers, janmitra, line staff and security guards – conducts drives every month.

“Special mention needs to be made of the 9 women engineers in the department,” he said. “They have played a significant role in the success achieved by the department. They accompany our teams to even sensitive areas without any hesitation. They are a very dedicated lot who, even on the slightest suspicion, go into the depth of the case and ensure that the theft is identified.”

Speaking on their performance, Varsha Naikwadi, one of the women engineers said, “We have had experience in the field and we are using it now. We are now adept at reading body language and can gauge that something is wrong very early and hence can detect the power thefts.”

Asked if the risks involved do not deter them, she said, “There are instances where some consumers are very aggressive and in such cases, we deal very tactfully with them. We do not tell them that they are stealing power. Instead, we say that there seems to be something wrong with the meter and play things down.”

Till January this year, 19 cases have been registered for power theft and around 13,000 consumers have been checked.

Said Neha Yelgaokar, another engineer, “At times, when there are instances of women opposing our team’s inspection, we take the initiative as male personnel cannot enter homes easily in such cases. We need to go inside to check on the number of appliances etc to understand the power usage.”

“We then speak to the women and gain access. If we find power theft, we explain to them the process and the penalties to be paid. We ensure that the situation does not get out of hand,” she added.

Appreciating the results, Rajaram Mane, superintending engineer, Vashi division said, “Nerul division has done an excellent job and the women engineers certainly deserve all the praise. We will always support them.”