Netflix tweaks opening disclaimer to ‘IC 814’ after meeting with I&B ministry

Hours after meeting the secretary of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry, Sanjay Jaju, in New Delhi on Tuesday, to put an end to the controversy around 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Story', streaming on Netflix since August 29, the OTT platform's vice president (content) Monika Shergill said in a press note: "For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the December 24, 1999, hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, changes have been made to the opening disclaimer to include the real and code names of the hijackers." The press note added, that the "code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event."

The series is an adaptation of the book, ‘Flight into Fear: The Captain’s Story,’ written by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

Critics and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had objected to the use of the monikers “Bhola” and “Shankar” to identify two of the five terrorists in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s cinematic rendition of the aviation crisis.

The men who took control of the aircraft were part of the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit. Their real names were Ibrahim Athar, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhter and Sayed Shakir — all Pakistani nationals.

The government’s stance on the film was exacerbated by a slew of criticism trending on social media under #BoycottNetfix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814. Some viewers objected to the compassionate projection of the perpetrators of the crime.

After Tuesday’s meeting, a senior government functionary said that there was a need for the OTT platform to understand the impact this may have on society.

News agency ANI reported, citing government sources: “The government made it clear that nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of India. Its culture and civilization should be respected. You should think before portraying something in a wrong manner.”

After the meeting, Shergill assured the government that “all future content on their platform will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation’s sentiments.”

Meanwhile, in Mumbai at a press conference at a suburban five-star, key members of the cast -- Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Patralekha, Manoj Pahwa, Pooja Gor – and director Anubhav Sinha met to speak about their individual parts in the series, through a question-and-answer session by an emcee.

Naseeruddin Shah said when the hijack happened, he feared “it would provoke another wave of Islamophobia; luckily it didn’t. But at the end of the crisis, I was left with a feeling of unease when the deal was struck.” Pankaj Kapur dwelled on how he found it “daunting to go through Sinha’s 200-page script” and almost passed up the opportunity, but gave in after Sinha’s persistence.

While media persons were invited to the event, they were not allowed to ask questions to the cast or Sinha on the controversy.

This is not the first time Netflix has been cornered. In June it had to postpone the release of ‘Maharaj’ starring Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat because of a petition filed by members of the Vaishnavite Pustimarg sect in Gujarat high court, claiming the film would incite hatred and violence against the sect.

An industry source said, “There is a constant fear when adapting books or doing a film or web series based on true events. Creativity stands challenged because makers are wondering who the axe will fall on next.’’

(Additional input from PTI.)