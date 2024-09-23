New 210 cr hostel underway for JJ De-Novo University in Kalanagar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state government has allocated ₹128 crore for JJ De-Novo University’s new 14-storey hostel building in Kalanagar, Bandra. The hostel, spread across 7,070 sq mt, is set to provide accommodation for 1,000 students from the university’s School of Art, Architecture, and Design. HT Image

The total project cost is estimated at ₹210 crores, with the initial funding of ₹128 crores secured through an e-tendering process. Construction has officially begun on the university’s former hostel building site.

This move is part of the university’s modernisation efforts to support the growing number of students, particularly those coming from rural and remote areas. Professor Rajnish Kamat, the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of the university, highlighting the significance of the project, said, “The new hostel will greatly benefit students pursuing studies in Art, Architecture, and Design. This initiative by the Maharashtra government will help students outside Mumbai focus on their education.”

The Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture, and Design University, which was formed by merging the JJ School of Arts, JJ College of Architecture, and JJ School of Design, continues to expand its infrastructure in response to increasing student admissions. As the original university premises near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) are designated as a heritage site, new development is restricted, leading to the decision to build the hostel in Kalanagar.

What is included

Area: 7,070 sq mt

Structure: Ground + 14 floors

Capacity: 1,000 students (500 male and 500 female)

Rooms: 384 total (162 for male, 162 for female students), 28 rooms per floor

Each room will have separate bathrooms and toilets

Facilities: Ground floor multi-purpose hall, canteen with seating for 184 students, gym, library, and play area on the first floor