Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New connector for Bandra-Worli Sealink from Bandstand

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Apr 30, 2025 07:54 AM IST

The new connector, announced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, will be a 1.26-km road connecting the Bandra Fort at Bandstand to the sealink

MUMBAI: Will a proposed new connector to the Bandra-Worli Sealink ease traffic chaos, or merely take it in a new direction? The state government believes a new connector will untangle some of the traffic snarls in this western suburb – but residents of Bandra Bandstand, and morning and evening walkers, who flock to the Bandstand promenade for its breezy calm, will have to brace for change.

New connector for Bandra-Worli Sealink from Bandstand
New connector for Bandra-Worli Sealink from Bandstand

The new connector, announced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, will be a 1.26-km road connecting the Bandra Fort at Bandstand to the sealink. “People face massive traffic on the way from the sealink to Bandra (West). So, providing an additional connector to the sealink near the Bandra Fort will help smoothen the traffic,” said Fadnavis.

At present, traffic approaching from Worli enters Bandra either at Reclamation or via S V Road, causing gridlock, especially at peak hours. Creating a second entry point from the sealink to this western suburb would ease vehicular congestion at these points. The question is – what impact will it have on Bandstand, especially at the exit, a small area that accommodates Hotel Taj Land’s end, the site of another proposed luxury hotel, and the Bandra Fort, which attracts heavy footfalls.

The idea of a connector was proposed by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar in 2019, when he wrote to the government, saying such an arrangement would ease traffic congestion in Bandra (West). The proposal was recently revived, with Fadnavis giving it the green signal on Monday.

Officials said the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has prepared a plan and the estimates for the new connector. The said the project would cost around 1,800 crore including 600 core for allied projects such as rehabilitation, compensation etc.

Anilkumar Gaikwad, managing director of MSRDC said the proposed new connector would help motorists going to and from South Mumbai as well as Versova, as the Bandra-Versova Sealink is currently being built. “It will be a four-lane connector, 1.26 km long. Once we get administrative approval for the project, it will take a year to complete processes such as securing clearances relating to environmental and costal regulation zone (CRZ) approvals, and tendering. The project itself should take two and half years to complete,” said Gaikwad.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / New connector for Bandra-Worli Sealink from Bandstand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On