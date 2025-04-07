New FOBs to connect metro and suburban stations

MUMBAI: The long-awaited integration of city’s metro and suburban rail networks is finally gaining ground as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed a series of foot overbridges (FOBs) that will physically connect key suburban railway stations with the upcoming Metro Lines 4 and 4A, which stretches from Wadala in central Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane. Mumbai, India. Apr 05, 2025: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority proposes the skywalk between Bhandup Metro 4 station and Bhandup railway station. Mumbai, India. Apr 05, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The proposed FOBs will link suburban railway stations to metro stations at Pant Nagar, Vikhroli, and Bhandup, enhancing commuter convenience across the Central Line. Another footbridge is planned to connect Metro Line 6 with Metro Line 3 at Aarey, enabling smoother interchanges between the east-west and north-south corridors of the city.

“FOBs will be constructed to connect with existing skywalks wherever possible. The lengths of these bridges will vary from 200 to 1,000 metres, depending on land availability and right of way,” said a senior MMRDA official. Tenders have already been floated, with bids expected to be opened by the end of the month.

Commuters have long demanded better connectivity between Mumbai’s parallel mass transit systems. “This integration will bring immense relief, especially in areas like Pant Nagar. The authorities should also ensure last-mile connectivity with facilities such as autorickshaw stands at metro stations,” said Manpreet Singh, a resident of Ghatkopar.

Vikhroli and Bhandup stations on LBS Road are relatively closer to the suburban rail, making them more feasible for integration. However, even in Pant Nagar, where the distance is greater, pedestrian FOBs will ensure safe and efficient transfers.

The four proposed FOBs are estimated to cost ₹129 crore and are expected to be completed within 15 months, including the monsoon period. Relocation of underground utilities—such as power cables, gas pipelines, water lines, and drainage—will cost an additional ₹7.98 crore, according to sources.

Transport experts have welcomed the move. “For too long, planning has happened in silos. These FOBs represent a broader vision that prioritises seamless travel. They will also ease crowding at suburban stations by diverting metro-bound passengers,” said Madhu Kotian, president of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

The Aarey junction, meanwhile, is set to become a critical interchange hub. MMRDA has proposed a 200-300 metre footbridge linking the under-construction Seepz station on Metro Line 6 to Aarey JVLR station on Metro Line 3, which is at ground level.

At present, intermodal connectivity exists at only a few locations—such as Gundavali station (Metro-7) connecting to Western Express Highway station (Metro-1) and Andheri (Metro-2A) linking to DN Nagar (Metro-1). Transport planners have pointed out missed opportunities for integration at other close-proximity stations like Poinsar and National Park.

However, MMRDA officials have assured that a comprehensive plan for multi-modal integration is underway. Upcoming projects include a footbridge linking Ram Mandir railway station with Goregaon East Metro station (Line 7), and new direct access between Devipada Metro station and Oberoi SkyCity mall. Similar links are in the works for Nirlon Knowledge Park and Oberoi Mall via Aarey Metro Station.

“MMRDA is committed to a holistic development approach,” the official said. “We are focusing on integrating metro lines with suburban stations, commercial hubs, arterial roads, and even airports through a mix of footbridges, pod taxis, and other last-mile connectivity solutions.”