New low for winter at 17.5 on Saturday morning

Mumbai: The city hit a new low temperature on Saturday morning, reaching 17.5 degrees Celsius in Santacruz. The maximum temperature reached was 31.5 degrees Celsius, while Colaba reached a high of 29.2 degrees Celsius and low of 20 degrees Celsius. HT Image

This lull, however, will not last. Temperatures are slated to go up again for the next four days, said Sushma Nair, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai. “The cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and neighborhood persists and caused the drop,” she said, “But temperatures will now rise.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The air quality index in the city continued at a moderate plateau, at 128 following Friday’s 123 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Only two stations had poor quality air: BKC at 204, and Kherwadi in Bandra East at 211, both due to PM2.5 particles. Most of the other stations had moderate air quality, between 101 to 200, with two, Byculla and Mulund West reaching satisfactory quality between 51 to 100. Good air quality falls between 0 to 50. The app and website of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) were nonfunctional.