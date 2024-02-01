New trains, depot land on the anvil for Metro 6, 9

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will pump in over ₹2,600 crore towards developing a carshed and procuring new rakes for metro lines six and nine. The authority will develop a 59.65-hectare carshed for metro line nine (Dahisar to Mira-Bhayander) at Uttan at a cost of ₹626 crore; a bidder is likely to be finalised by mid-March. For metro line six (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli), it has already floated a tender worth over ₹2,000 crore for procuring new rolling stock and machinery. HT Image

In late 2022, the MMRDA proposed to extend line nine from Bhayandar till Uttan, another 2.5 kms ahead, with a depot planned in Bhayandar’s Rai village. Sources said over 400 structures were coming in the way of the proposed depot, and there was opposition from local farmers. But the matter has now been resolved, with the MMRDA deciding to locate the depot on a hillock in Uttan village and clearing all hurdles for procurement of 59.65-hectare land.

“The site will be developed into a proper, full-fledged depot with over 40 stabling lines, depot and train operation control centre, maintenance yard and administrative buildings,” said a MMRDA official. An extension of metro line seven (Andheri East to Dahisar East), line nine will connect Andheri East to CSIA and Dahisar to Bhayandar.

For line six, the MMRDA has floated a tender valued at ₹2,064.63 crore for procuring rolling stock, signalling and train control, telecommunications, carshed machinery, and platform screen doors. The previous tender for this job was cancelled after MMRDA failed to meet the mandatory guidelines instituted by the Central Vigilance Commission in the tender document.

The current tender involves design, manufacturing, supply, testing, commissioning and maintenance, and bidders are required to submit documents by April.