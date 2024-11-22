THANE: The lifeless body of a newborn baby girl, believed to be just a day old, was discovered in the ground-floor duct area of a residential building in Ambernath West, Thane, on Thursday morning. Newborn baby girl found dead in Ambernath high-rise

Residents alerted the police, who have initiated an investigation into the incident. A female resident has been questioned about the case.

Umesh Patil, a resident of the society, described the shocking discovery: “It was heartbreaking and left us all in disbelief. Shankar Heights is a gated community with well-educated residents, and such an incident is unimaginable. The baby girl appeared to be just a day old, as confirmed by a nearby doctor.”

The incident has left the community reeling. “Unfortunately, the CCTV cameras in that area are not operational, leaving us without any immediate leads. We are cooperating fully with the police and demand that the person responsible be held accountable,” Patil added.

Police officials arrived promptly, and the infant’s body was sent to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. Senior police inspector Balaji Pandhre stated, “The baby was found in the ground-floor duct area. We have initiated a thorough investigation to identify the person responsible. Preliminary findings suggest the baby may have been born to an unwed mother during the night.”

To aid the investigation, police are reviewing records from nearby hospitals of recent deliveries and conducting DNA tests on individuals suspected to be the parents. Two female tenants of the building were brought in for questioning but were released later.

Inspector Pandhre added, “We are awaiting the hospital’s preliminary report on the cause of death. This is a grave and sensitive case, and we are committed to ensuring justice for the infant.”