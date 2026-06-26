MUMBAI: Sanjay Patil, one of the six MPs who recently defected from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, on Thursday threatened to bomb those protesting against him and later told media persons he would beat them up. Following an uproar, CM Devendra Fadnavis told Shinde to rein Patil in. Newly defected Sena MP Sanjay Patil threatens to “bomb” protesters, beat up journalists

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut wrote to Mumbai commissioner of police (CP) Deven Bharati, seeking action against Patil for his conduct and a probe into his remarks that five persons were killed when they similarly attacked his father, the late MLA Dina Patil. Late in the evening, Patil apologised for his utterances.

According to Raut, Patil told Sena (UBT) workers that he would “send them straight to the crematorium or hospital” if they went to his home to protest against him. “Their grandfathers might remember that such attempts were made against my father. Five people were then bumped off,” said Raut, quoting Patil from a TV interview. The Sena (UBT) MP demanded that the CP register a murder case “since the accused has himself confessed” and that he also be arrested under UAPA for threatening to bomb people.

While speaking to the Nagpur media earlier in the day, Fadnavis said the police would take strict action. In the evening, after Patil’s second outburst, he held a brief meeting with Shinde. He asked him to caution the MP against using language and threats that could warrant police action and tarnish the image of the government,” said a senior BJP minister.

Episode 2 of the Patil drama happened when he threatened to beat up media persons who wanted a quote on his defection. “Why are you asking again and again?” he was heard saying. “If you come for a reaction again, I will beat you. I am saying this in front of the police and camera.”

The opposition lambasted Patil. “After defecting, the traitors have started issuing threats and abusing journalists,” said Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. “If you have any courage or shame, resign from your post now and contest an election representing the BJP or the ‘Mindhe’ (Eknath Shinde) faction.”

The BJP also distanced itself from Patil’s remarks. However, Shinde, who had earlier said that disrespecting journalists was not appropriate, later blamed Raut for using provocative language against the six defector MPs. “Patil told me he would tender an apology if anyone was hurt,” he said. “But he was frustrated about certain political individuals who repeatedly use abusive language for him before the media.”

A press conference called by Patil was boycotted by media persons. Late in the evening, he released a video and a written message, saying that the inappropriate words were “inadvertently used in the heat of the moment”. “Ever since I joined Shiv Sena, I have been subjected to continuous humiliation,” he said. “I humbly requested them not to ask me anything further on this issue. However, when they continued to, the situation escalated.”

Patil also made an emotional appeal, saying, “Please criticise my political stand as much as you wish, but do not drag my family, especially my late father, into it.”