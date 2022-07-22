NHSRCL invites bids for constructing BKC station

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited new bids to fund the designing and construction of an underground railway station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train corridor.

The invitation for new bids has been issued after the new government cleared all land hurdles in Maharashtra last week. Bidding will open on October 21, and after completing a technical-financial assessment, a contractor will be appointed next year.

The first bid was floated in November 2019 and was then scrapped in February 2022 after the government did not hand over the land required for the construction of the NHSRCL. Currently, the land is occupied by a petrol pump and a Covid care jumbo-centre. The body requires 4.82 hectares of land in the Mumbai suburban area for the construction of the high-speed train corridor.

“Dedicated skylight provisions have been made for natural lighting. The amenities planned for passengers at stations include security, ticketing, waiting areas, business class lounges, rest rooms, smoking rooms, information kiosks and public information and announcements systems,” said a NHSCRL official.

The BKC station, the only underground station of the corridor, will have six platforms and be able to accommodate 16 high speed train coaches.

The three-floor station will have 425 metre platforms, a concourse area, train service floors, and connectivity to metro line 2B near the MTNL building.