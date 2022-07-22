NHSRCL invites bids for constructing BKC station
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited new bids to fund the designing and construction of an underground railway station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train corridor.
The invitation for new bids has been issued after the new government cleared all land hurdles in Maharashtra last week. Bidding will open on October 21, and after completing a technical-financial assessment, a contractor will be appointed next year.
The first bid was floated in November 2019 and was then scrapped in February 2022 after the government did not hand over the land required for the construction of the NHSRCL. Currently, the land is occupied by a petrol pump and a Covid care jumbo-centre. The body requires 4.82 hectares of land in the Mumbai suburban area for the construction of the high-speed train corridor.
“Dedicated skylight provisions have been made for natural lighting. The amenities planned for passengers at stations include security, ticketing, waiting areas, business class lounges, rest rooms, smoking rooms, information kiosks and public information and announcements systems,” said a NHSCRL official.
The BKC station, the only underground station of the corridor, will have six platforms and be able to accommodate 16 high speed train coaches.
The three-floor station will have 425 metre platforms, a concourse area, train service floors, and connectivity to metro line 2B near the MTNL building.
Bommai on Yediyurappa's wish to vacate seat for son in 2023: 'He never retires'
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday asserted that his party will fight the upcoming assembly polls under the guidance of senior BJP leader and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa, who has expressed Yediyurappa's' wish of vacating his assembly seat for his son with speculations rife about his retirement from electoral politics. He also called Yediyurappa a "fatherly figure" and said that the central leaders know about that, reported news agency PTI.
Arvind Kejriwal, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee meet, discuss pollution, jobs
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee in the national capital. The chief minister also shared the successful models of health and education of Delhi with Banerjee, Kejriwal informed in a tweet. "It was an honour to meet Nobel Laureate and economist Dr. Abhijit Banerjee," he wrote. Kejriwal also shared a photo facilitating Banerjee in his office. World renowned economist Banerjee teaches economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Students and parents eager for FYJC admissions to kick off
With results of SSC, ICSE and finally CBSE declared by their various boards, students and parents are eager for the Centralised Admissions Process for first-year junior college (FYJC) seats to kick off. The FYJC admission process in the state is done in two parts. In Part 1, class 10 students provide personal information, including their names, ages, addresses, date of birth, and applicability to various quotas.
African swine fever case confirmed in Bareilly, advisory issued
A case of African swine fever was confirmed in Bhandsar village of Bareilly district by the Indian Veterinary and Research Institute on Thursday. After Lucknow and Kanpur, Bareilly was the third district in the state to confirm an ASF case. IVRI also issued a detailed advisory, defining dos and don'ts, to the pig owners. In Kanpur, more than 70 pigs were found dead within 72 hours due to ASF.
Bengaluru metro says its India's 1st to test 5G network on its station
Bengaluru's Namma Metro has become India's first Metro in India to test the 5G network at one of the stations. On Friday, the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced that it tested the 5G network under the Pilot Project of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to achieve greater speed. In its first move, basic internet was provided in a metro train travelling between Byappanahalli metro station and MG Road Metro station.
