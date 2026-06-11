MUMBAI: A special court constituted under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday cleared the decks for the commencement of the trial in a case involving an alleged international human trafficking-cum-cyber fraud racket that lured Indian youths with fake overseas job offers and allegedly forced them to run online scams from Laos. NIA court clears way for trial in Laos job scam-cyber fraud racket

Special Judge Chakor S Baviskar framed charges against accused Jerry Jacob, Godfrey Alvares and Sudarshan Darade under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Emigration Act, holding that there were sufficient grounds to proceed against them. All three accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

According to the prosecution, the accused, along with several absconding associates, including foreign nationals, were part of an organised transnational network operating through a Laos-based entity known as the LongSheng Company. The network allegedly recruited Indian youths by offering what appeared to be legitimate overseas employment opportunities.

The NIA alleged that victims were promised jobs in Thailand but were instead sent abroad on tourist visas and routed through Thailand into Lao PDR. Once there, they were allegedly coerced into participating in online financial and crypto-investment scams targeting unsuspecting victims across the world.

Investigators have alleged that Jacob and Alvares played key roles in recruiting and transporting Indian job seekers to Laos, while Darade functioned as the chief executive officer of the Laos-based LongSheng Company and acted as a central coordinator of the operation.

According to the agency, Darade signed recruitment agreements on behalf of the company and, acting on his instructions, Jacob arranged for recruits to be transported to the Golden Triangle region of Laos. The prosecution contends that the three accused worked in concert with other absconding accused to transport victims to Lao PDR and compel them to participate in organised online fraud operations.

The NIA further alleged that once in Laos, recruits were trained and provided with multiple mobile phones, SIM cards and social media accounts to contact potential victims online and persuade them to invest through fraudulent applications. Those who resisted or refused to participate were allegedly threatened, assaulted, confined and forced to pay substantial amounts for their release.

Some of the victims are said to have eventually contacted the Indian Embassy in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, seeking assistance. They were subsequently repatriated to India and later lodged complaints with law enforcement authorities.

The case has its origins in an FIR registered at the Vile Parle police station in March 2024 on the complaint of Siddharth Yadav, one of the alleged victims. Yadav informed investigators that he and several others had been rescued and brought back to India with the assistance of the Indian Embassy in Vientiane.

According to the prosecution, the complainant and several others had travelled to Laos believing they had secured genuine employment opportunities, only to find themselves trapped inside a scam compound where they were allegedly forced to engage in cyber fraud operations.

Given the alleged international reach of the network and its suspected links to organised cybercrime, the Central government subsequently directed the NIA to take over the investigation. The agency re-registered the case in May 2024 and has since pursued what it describes as a wider probe into the alleged trafficking and cyber fraud syndicate.