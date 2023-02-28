NIA gets email about ‘danger man’ in city

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday received an anonymous email that an Indore-based person, who had taken training in Pakistan and China, had come to the city. The subject of the mail is written ‘danger man’ and his name was mentioned in the mail ‘Sarfaraj Memon who could be dangerous’. HT Image

The source said, as per the email, the person is from Dhar Road in Indore, and he had allegedly visited China in 2018 and 2019 but his agency did not find any entries for travel in Pakistan. The email also had the person’s details such as Aadhar card, passport and driving license and as per the documents, the suspect was born in 1982.

The agency has shared all the information with the Mumbai police, anti-terrorism squad, and other central agencies. Mumbai police and NIA have shared the information about him with the Indore police. The police are also trying to get more information about his travel records. The city is on high alert and police have also alerted their human intelligence and other networks to get the details about Memon.

“This email could not be genuine but we can take a chance so based on the information we have been putting all efforts to trace him,” the crime branch official said. “The central agencies must have visited the address mentioned in the Aadhar card and verify it. A special team of few officers have been formed to trace the person and apart from that the entire city police have been alerted.”

Another senior official who worked in ATS for more than decade said, “From 1992 to 2021, we have not heard that a terror suspect has taken training in China. It does not seem serious.”