Navi Mumbai: A security guard at Shivaji Chowk, suffered facial fractures after a Nigerian national allegedly assaulted him for not letting him access the murals. Nigerian national tries to access murals at Vashi, assaults security guard

The security personnel are employed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to safeguard the murals and carvings depicting various life stages of Shivaji Maharaj. These murals are protected behind glass at Shivaji chowk in Vashi. The victim, Bhagwan Sonare, 36, works night shift from 11pm to 7am. When he reached the chowk, he noticed Travere Sekudu, a 35-year-old Nigerian national, sitting on the staircase leading to the murals. According to the complaint, Sonare asked Seduku to vacate the premises as it was late. In response, the latter climbed up the steps and fidgeted with the glass doors. He asked Sonare to open them, who explained to him many times, reportedly in English, that it was not permissible, but Seduku did not understand and sat again for a while before leaving the chowk. At 6am, Sonare headed out to a nearby eatery. Seduku, who had been staying out in the area all night, began following him before punching him in the face. Seduku also allegedly threatened to kill Sonare.

“The accused was angry with the security guard for not letting him near the murals, so he physically assaulted him. The woman serving at the nearby eatery called the police. The accused was trying to get away, but people nearby grabbed him,” said Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector at Vashi police station.

Vashi police registered a case on Sunday under section 121(2) (causing grievous hurt to a public servant on duty), 132 (assaulting a public servant on duty) and 351(3) (threatening to cause death) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The victim was initially taken to Vashi hospital for treatment. After a CT scan revealed fractures to his nose and forehead, he was referred to Sion hospital.