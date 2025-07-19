Search
Nigerian woman caught on train with cocaine, meth worth 36 crore

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 08:40 am IST

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Panvel station caught a Nigerian woman smuggling drugs worth 36 crore inside a box of corn flakes and cream rolls in the Mangala Express on Friday.

According to a Central Railways official, when the police searched the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Mangala Express, they caught the accused, Etudumon Doris, with a Nigerian passport, in coach A2 carrying a multicolour travel bag and an infant. When she was questioned, she confessed to carrying narcotics and officials found two rectangular black packages in her bag.

The police used a drug detection kit and found the contents of the package to be cocaine. The police found two more paper packages—one labeled “Kellogg’s Corn Flakes” and the other “Bongchi Perfect Roll.” The packets were found to contain white crystalline substance identified as Methamphetamine weighing 1.488 kg.

The police said that the narcotics were seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau and legal proceedings are underway against the Nigerian woman.

According to the Central Railway Police, their RPF team conducted the drug bust with the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau from Bengaluru, and the Crime Intelligence Branch.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Nigerian woman caught on train with cocaine, meth worth 36 crore
