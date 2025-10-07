NMIA fast tracks rail projects in MMR

PANVEL: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is driving the expansion of the suburban section of the Central Railway at the farthest end of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Among the key projects underway or under consideration are a fast line on the CSMT-Panvel corridor; upgradation of the Panvel and Targhar stations; and construction of a new Panvel-Karjat suburban rail corridor. NMIA is expected to be inaugurated on October 8. Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 6, 2025:Targhar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, October 6, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

CSMT-Panvel fast line

Back in 2009-10, the Union railway budget (the Indian Railways then had a separate budget from the General Budget), had proposed a fast line from CSMT to Panvel, on the Harbour Line, with revised plans submitted in 2016. But with the focus shifting to building and expanding the metro rail network, this line was placed on the backburner. It has now been revived and is likely to be explored under Phase 4 of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) proposed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

Senior railway officials said that as part of MUTP 4, they will be looking at rail corridors that have a wider impact on commuters across MMR. According to previous plans, the proposed 47-km CSMT-Panvel fast line was to start from on the far eastern side of CSMT. Although revived, a reassessment of the fast line is in order.

“We are currently finalising consulting firms and organisations who will conduct a feasibility study for new rail corridors across MMR, around Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the proposed Third Mumbai. This will include a fast rail corridor on the Harbour Line (the CSMT-Panvel fast line), among other possible rail corridors, railway stations and trespass control measures on mid-sections etc,” said a railway official.

Sources said that CSMT is currently undergoing a ₹2,500-crore makeover into a world-class railway station. In this context, the authorities are looking at how to amalgamate the proposed CSMT-Panvel fast corridor into the new design. Its alignment will have to be tweaked, to bypass the viaducts of the Atal Setu and proposed Sewri-Worli connector, and later in Navi Mumbai. Originally, this fast line was projected to ferry 39,000 peak-hour passengers by 2031, with trains every 4-5 minutes.

Stations near NMIA being readied

As far as stations go, two critical projects are underway – the makeover of Panvel station and the new Targhar station being readied by the Central Railway, just a kilometre from NMIA.

With terrace parking, integrated shuttle services, retail spaces and three platforms, Targhar station is designed to be an important hub in the NMIA connectivity plan. At present, trains do not halt at Targhar, a station on the Uran-Nerul/Belapur rail corridor.

Panvel station too is undergoing a massive upgrade. It will accommodate the new Panvel-Karjat suburban line, a station building and a dedicated freight corridor. Amitesh Shah, Zonal CEO, Mumbai Zone, Godrej Properties, said: “The NMIA is set to be a key driver of residential real estate growth across Panvel and its adjoining corridors. Large-scale infrastructure projects and connectivity-led transformation is fuelling both commercial and residential demand. As commercial activity around the airport intensifies, the preference for self-sustaining residential townships in Panvel will only grow stronger.”

At present, there are three platforms for suburban rail on the CSMT-Panvel and Thane-Panvel corridors, and three platforms for long-distance trains at Panvel station. Work is underway to augment this to 12 platforms.