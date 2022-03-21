NMMC cuts salaries of 191 civic employees for reporting late to work

NAVI MUMBAI: Coming down hard on latecomers, the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has cut the salaries of over 191 officials and personnel and transferred a few others for reporting late at work. He has also initiated department inquiry and warned the employees of strict action if they do not adhere to the specified office hour timings.

NMMC on the lines of the state government has a 5-day week. The working hours specified start from 9.45am to 6.15pm. For the security personnel, the working hours are from 9.30am to 6.30pm. These office timings are mandatory for all civic officials and personnel.

Bangar said, “There were complaints from several quarters that some employees are not following the timing restrictions and that is affecting the office work. The administration had issued a notice to all to follow the office discipline. There were instructions in it that disciplinary action will be taken against those officials and personnel who do not adhere to the working hours timing.”

On October 27, the commissioner himself took a review of the attendance in all the ward offices. The officials and personnel who were found not to be present in the office were given a show cause notice with the warning that unsatisfactory explanations will attract action as per Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

Despite the warning issued, in the surprise attendance reviews taken on February 17 and 24, several employees were again found to have come late to the office.

“Taking into account the non-serious attitude of the personnel, based on the reviews of 3 days, 165 officials and personnel who came late were penalised with 1 day salary and wages. 20 employees who were late on both days had two days’ salary cut, while four employees who were late for three days had to face a three-day salary cut along with departmental inquiry. It has been recorded in red ink in their service book,” Bangar added.