NMMC panel to study long term water needs till 2055

NAVI MUMBAI HT Image

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has formed a special expert committee comprising of top officials from the civic body and other government departments along with experts to chart a course to augment water supply in the city to cater to population 32 years hence.

The committee is exploring the possibility of using ground water, increasing the capacity of Morbe dam and also looking at other dams for addition water supply to the city.

Presided by Narvekar, the committee held its first meeting this week. Present for the meeting were city engineer Sanjay Desai, additional city engineer and member secretary Manoj Patil, retired port division chief engineer S S Waghmare, former NMMC city engineer Mohan Dagaonkar, retired MJP chief engineer Milind Kelkar, VJTI establishment and environment engineering professor Dr P P Bhave, IIT Mumbai professor Dr Jyoti Prakash among others.

A presentation on the present water supply status and planning required as per future requirement was given by NMMC appointed Yash Engineering. It offered various options to the committee for consideration and discussion.

The committee discussed in detail the suggested measures of utilizing ground water, water sources from near Navi Mumbai, increasing Morbe dam height, sourcing water from Kondhane and Balganga dams, sourcing water from Patalganga dam during monsoon, Kundlika river water, Bhira dam water etc.

Speaking on the need of the committee, Narvekar explained, “Navi Mumbai is presently water sufficient thanks to the civic body owned Morbe dam that caters to a population of around 17.5 lakh people. Though adequate water is available now, with the population expected to rise manifold in the years ahead, there will be need for additional sources of water. The expert committee has been formed to explore these options.”

Explained Narvekar, “The city development has received a boost due to the proposed airport coming up closeby and also the change in the FSI norms. As per MMRDA survey, NMMC area will have a population of around 44 lakh people, 32 years hence i.e. by 2055. In this context, taking into consideration the most important requirement of water, it is imperative that we start looking for new sources of water.”

Informed the commissioner, “It was decided at the meeting that we need to take into account the fact that the nearby CIDCO and PMC areas too will require additional water and hence there will be need for an integrated and coordinated approach to source water from various authorities. The process of merger of 14 villages in NMMC area is also on and hence developmental activity will take place there too.”

He added, “The 200 litre per person norm followed since CIDCO time will be considered to calculate the future requirement of water as well. Chitale committee recommendations on it were also discussed for adoption.”

Said city engineer Sanjay Desai, “The financial feasibility of the various options, the costs involved in repair and maintenance, laying of pipelines in the future were also considered.”

Added Desai, “The committee suggested that sewage water generated daily be treated for use of non-drinking purpose, which will help cut down the use of the regular potable water. A policy on use of such water by the developers for construction purpose was also proposed.”

Concluded Narvekar, “Looking for water when thirsty will make no sense . We intend to take serious measures from now itself, based on proper planning and discussion to ensure timely action. This will ensure that the citizens will have adequate water supply for years to come.”