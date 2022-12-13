Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NMMC seizes 1.2 tonnes of banned plastic stock

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials have seized over 1.2 tonnes of banned plastic material in Turbhe.

As part of a special drive against the use of banned plastic material, the NNMC officials under the direction of deputy municipal commissioner Dadasaheb Chabukswar raided three vendors and seized plastic bags. A total fine of 15,000 was imposed on them as it was their first offence.

Another raid was conducted at godown in Mahavir market located in sector 18 area of Turbhe.

According to Chabukswar, “1,200 kgs of plastic stock was recovered from the godown, including plastic bags.”

He said, “The trader was caught dealing in the banned stock, earlier also. Hence, a fine of 10,000 was levied on him. He has been warned of serious action.”

Narvekar said, “The drive against the sale and use of plastic bags will be intensified in all the wards of the city. We will also create further awareness on the issue.”

“Residents too should stop making use of such material and instead use cloth and paper bags. We need to protect our environment for ourselves and future generations,” he added.

