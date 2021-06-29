NMMC steps up testing to delay third wave

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has increased Covid-19 testing with more than 20,000 tests done on Saturday and Sunday. NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar said, “The idea is to detect all positive cases and start the treatment soon so that the third wave is delayed. The later the third wave, the smaller the danger because by then the number of people who got vaccinated would increase.”

Along with random testing, targeted testing has also been increased. Random tests are conducted at railway stations and malls. “The malls are closed now so the random testing might decrease. The random testing positivity rate was very less,” Bangar added.

In targeted testing, the whole family or, in some cases, the whole floor of an affected person is tested. “Even if cases go up a little due to the increase in targeted testing, it will help us in controlling the spread,” he added.

On Sunday, the corporation had conducted around 12,000 tests while the number stood at around 9,000 on Saturday. The civic body plans to maintain this pace of testing till the number of positive cases drop to a two-digit figure.

Meanwhile, after thousands had gathered on Palm Beach Road over naming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, NMMC officials said the after effects of this protest in terms of increase in Covid cases can be seen after 10 days. “There would be effects that will reflect later,” an official said.

NMMC inoculates 250 pharmacists

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has vaccinated more than 250 pharmacists – 169 men and 81 women –in their initiative to reach out to people who are at risk and contain the spread of virus. The initiative began on Sunday at Sanpada Chemist Bhavan. The civic body has also begun vaccination for quarry workers and the homeless.

NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar said, “We have 78 vaccination centres to ensure that the residents get the facility closer to their homes.We want to make sure that no one is left out of the drive, and hence started vaccinating the quarry workers and also the homeless. Mobile vans have been deployed at several locations to reach out to these categories.” G Mohiuddin Jeddy