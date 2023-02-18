NMMC tables 4,925-cr budget; no tax hike again

Navi Mumbai: The recently appointed Navi Mumbai municipal corporation (NMMC) commissioner and administrator Rajesh Narvekar on Friday presented a budget of more than ₹4,925 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Terming the budget as ‘practical’, Narvekar said, “Instead of announcing grand new projects, the stress this time is on completion of long pending projects in health, education, environment, cleanliness, and beautification being our priority. We will continue to provide quality civic services in the city with a focus on development.”

This year too, no tax hike has been proposed in the budget.

People have suffered for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the commissioner, adding, “Hence, we have not raised any tax rate or introduced any new tax. Despite this, we are confident of achieving our target of ₹801 crore property tax.”

Narvekar said that the LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey to assess all new properties and changes in the old is almost complete. They will be issuing property tax bills as per the new record which will help the NMMC increase its revenue.

The commissioner said a major highlight of the budget is welfare schemes for the neglected sections of society including transgender persons and sex workers.

“For the transgender persons, we will be setting up a special cell to help us better understand their issues and accordingly develop special welfare schemes for them. We have also planned to provide vocational training to them for self-employment and they will also be provided finance for setting up their business,” said Narvekar.

Declaring that the civic body is at its strongest financial strength, Narvekar said, “We have repaid our loans before they were due and hence today NMMC is a loan-free civic body sans any external burden. This has ensured that we have been getting AA+Stable ranking for a record eight consecutive years, the only civic body to get such a ranking.”

The commissioner said that the civic body that owns Morbe dam is looking out for alternative water sources as well. “We are self-sufficient today in terms of water supply, however, with redevelopment and new projects in the city, the population will rise leading to additional demand,” he said. “Keeping in view the requirements in 2055, we are looking at various options like Patalganga dam, Bhira dam in Kolad, the dam at Karja etc. Experts are studying their feasibility based on which further action will be taken.”

The NMMC has received ₹5.85 crore under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to tackle pollution and improve air quality. “Two specialised sprinkler water machines are being purchased to prevent pollution during cleaning of dust on the road. We are also acquiring an air purification tower that will be installed in a polluted area on a pilot basis. Based on its success, more such towers will be acquired.”

He said that ₹58 crore funds received from the 15th finance commission are being utilised for cleaning roads with water, increasing greenery on both sides of the road, purchase of electric buses for transport bodies and electric vehicles for civic staff, using gas crematoriums, scientific disposal of C&D waste from redevelopment debris.

He added, “We are setting up early intervention centres at Nerul and Airoli for newborn infants who may suffer from any disability. We are also setting up respite care centres at Nerul and Belapur for parents who are busy with their work to safely leave their divyang kids at the centre. They will be kept busy there with various activities that will help in their overall development.”

The first academic year of the civic body’s postgraduate medical institute will begin in June this year. The inspection by the National Medical Commission is presently on as all other processes have been completed. “We will get 66 highly qualified MD doctors and trainees in the next 3 years for our civic hospitals which will greatly benefit the residents,” said Narvekar who also informed that the much-needed MRI facility will soon be available at the civic hospital in Vashi.

In conclusion, Narvekar said, “We have taken into account the needs of all sections of the society and the concerns of environment and transport while preparing the budget.”

For the third year in a row, the budget will not require the sanction of the general body as the civic elections that were due in 2020 are yet to be held.