Mumbai, Amid a spike in fuel sales across Maharashtra, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday assured that the state faces no petrol or diesel shortage, appealing to the public to stop panic-buying and dismissing all rumours about a looming shortage. No fuel shortage in Maharashtra, assures Bhujbal as panic-buying grips several districts

The minister's remarks have come after the state witnessed a massive single-day surge in fuel sales, with diesel sales skyrocketing by 42 per cent and petrol by 21 per cent over average daily figures across several districts amid concerns over fuel supplies following disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

Talking to reporters here, Bhujbal said both the Centre and the state government were fully capable of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel, and there was no need for citizens to hoard.

"There is no fuel shortage in Maharashtra. People should not panic and store extra petrol or diesel," he said, stressing that adequate fuel stocks were available across the state.

According to the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, petrol sales in the first fortnight of May rose by 20.39 per cent, while diesel sales increased by 19.66 per cent compared to normal levels.

The department pointed out that on May 19 alone, diesel sales surged by 42 per cent and petrol sales by 21 per cent over average daily sales.

"Despite this temporary spike in demand, supplies remained uninterrupted, and all demand was fully met," the department said in a statement.

Bhujbal presented district-wise fuel sales figures and appealed to people to purchase petrol and diesel only as per requirement and cooperate with the administration.

Among districts, Washim recorded the highest rise in petrol sales at 42 per cent, followed by Jalgaon at 40 per cent. Akola registered the sharpest increase in diesel sales at 111 per cent, and Washim reported a 109 per cent jump.

Jalgaon witnessed a 72 per cent rise in diesel sales, followed by Beed at 63 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 49 per cent.

The department said districts such as Akola, Beed, Buldhana, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Dharashiv and Parbhani witnessed higher-than-normal fuel sales during the period.

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