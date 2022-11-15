Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘No political pressure on police’: Eknath Shinde on case linked to NCP’s Awhad

‘No political pressure on police’: Eknath Shinde on case linked to NCP’s Awhad

mumbai news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 06:57 AM IST

Jitendra Awhad was booked under section 354 (assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) after a female BJP worker filed a complaint alleging manhandling by him at an event on Sunday.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde's statement comes after the opposition labelled the molestation case as a "political vendetta."(HT Photo)
Chief minister Eknath Shinde's statement comes after the opposition labelled the molestation case as a "political vendetta."(HT Photo)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Amid controversy linked to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, who has been booked for allegedly molesting a Bharatiya Janata Party worker, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday that there will not be any political interference in the probe. “An FIR (first information report) has been registered as per the complaint by the lady. Police will conduct the probe and will take necessary action. There will be transparency. There's no political pressure on the police,” Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Awhad on Monday quit as the member of legislative assembly (MLA). He had got bail last week in a case pertaining to ruckus at a multiplex in state's Thane.

Also Read | What Maharashtra police said about Mumbai woman's brutal murder in Delhi

Meanwhile, Shinde's statement comes after the opposition labelled the molestation case as a "political vendetta". Awhad was booked under section 354 (assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) after a female BJP worker filed a complaint alleging manhandling by him at a bridge inauguration in Mumbra, Thane, on Sunday evening. A video shows Awhad moving a woman aside while making his way through the crowd at the event where the Chief Minister was also present.

Also Read | As NCP protests case against Jitendra Awhad, senior leader Jayant Patil says this

Following the complaint, the former MLA resigned from his post. “Police registered two false cases against me in 72 hours and that too 354. I will fight against this police brutality…I decided to resign from my MLA. The killing of democracy.. cannot be seen with naked eyes,” he also tweeted on Monday morning.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had earlier said: “I saw the incident. Chief minister Eknath Shinde was also present when the incident occurred. Everyone knows that Awhad has led agitations on various issues. But the state government is misusing its powers.” He also said that when the NCP would be back in power, this incident would be taken into consideration, thus the ruling government should not misuse power and maintain law and order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
eknath shinde maharashtra ncp ajit pawar + 2 more
eknath shinde maharashtra ncp ajit pawar + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out