No relief from water woes for 50K residents in Kharghar despite heavy rains
Despite heavy downpour this week and water levels in dams increasing, there is no relief for the 50,000 residents from 60 housing societies in Kharghar. They have been struggling to get an adequate supply of water from CIDCO for a year now.
This includes societies from Kharghar Sectors 26 to 39. Every family spends ₹4,000- ₹5,000 extra per month on tankers and bottled water.
Recently, CIDCO claimed that it had started supplying an additional 30 MLD of water from Hetawane Dam. However, residents claim that there is no increase in supply.
Neeta Pandey, (49) a home-maker from Kharghar, said, “Most of my utensils have gone bad with stains and rust due to the poor quality water from tankers. Even though we are just three members at home, we keep having guests. The water requirement increases. The water from tankers cannot be consumed. Hence, we end up spending close to ₹3,000 every month only on drinking water.”
There are 120 housing societies in the affected sectors, of which around 60 face the problem.
“Even after CIDCO claimed to receive extra water from Hetawane Dam, we face the same problems. We complained to the CIDCO officer from the water department, following which a few officials came to investigate. The water supply was then regular for two days but from the third day, the issue continued,” Mangesh Ranawade from Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTCWA) said.
Jai Daga (44), a resident of Kharghar Galaxy CHS in Sector 35F said that their society has spent around ₹17.43 lakh on tankers. While on an average around ₹2,000 is spent by each family every month on tankers, for the families who go for the bottled water due to the lack of water by CIDCO, the expenses go till ₹4,000.
“Our society needs around 110 units of water every day, which had gone down to 25 units during March. The women from our society visited the CIDCO office on June 20, demanding relief from the water shortage. The issue was solved for two days but from the third day, it continued. The tanker water is not hygienic but we are forced to used it,” Daga said.
A CIDCO officer from the water department said, “We are looking into the complaints by the people by visiting the societies and checking all the connections. We will soon sort out the issue.”
-
17-year-old Navi Mumbai resident drowns in Kalwa, dead
A 17-year-old resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai, who went for a swim with The deceased, Sumit Mali's friends in a well in Kalwa, drowned on Friday evening. His body was found on Saturday morning. The deceased, Sumit Mali, told his parents that he was going out with six friends to enjoy the monsoon. Due to less visibility, the rescue team could not do their work, and on Saturday at around 10.30am, his body was found.
-
Shiv Sena removes former Navi Mumbai civic chief Nahata, Chougule from party after they join Shinde
Deputy city leader for Shiv Sena, Vijay Nahata, and former opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, have been removed from the party after they joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday with the support of 28 former corporators of Shiv Sena in Navi Mumbai. One died and one joined NCP and then nine more joined Sena, taking the total corporators to 45. Currently, 28 of them have left the party and joined the Shinde-led faction.
-
Dombivli hawkers take lead in following guidelines on single-use plastic
The hawkers on Gupte Road in Dombivli are setting an example by not giving plastic bags to their customers. This move comes after the Central Government issued guidelines asking the State Government to ban the use of single-use plastic from July 1. The hawkers have put up placards over their handcarts and stalls stating 'Dear consumer, please do not ask for a plastic bag – as directed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thanking you, hawker'.
-
Ulhasnagar police book mother, uncle for forcing 15-year-old girl into marriage with man in Gujarat
A 15-year-old girl who was forced into marriage with a Gujarat resident, escaped from her in-laws' house in Gujarat 10 days after the wedding. She reached Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar to register a complaint on July 7. Her father is an auto driver. A Ghaste, API from Hill Line police station, said that the girl was brave enough to go to them despite all the harassment from her family.
-
Technical problem affects Trans Harbour train services; Thane Panvel route also impacted
A technical problem in the overhead wire between Airoli and Turbhe stations on the Trans Harbour line resulted in disruption of train services for around two-and-a-half hours on Saturday afternoon. The breakdown happened at 12.40pm and was restored by 3.10pm, when the train services resumed. Till then, all trains on both the routes of the Trans Harbour line were stalled and its impact was seen on the Thane-Panvel route as well.
