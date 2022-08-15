North Mumbai man detained for threat calls to Mukesh Ambani, family: Police

MUMBAI: A man has been detained from the north Mumbai locality of Dahisar on Monday in connection with multiple phone calls that threatened Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The phone calls were received at a call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital run by Reliance Foundation.

Deputy Commissioner of police Nilotpal, who goes by one name, said the threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and his family were received from an unknown number at the south Mumbai hospital at about 10:30am on Monday.

A first information report (FIR) is being registered in the matter at the DB Marg police station, he added.

Police said the calls were traced to Dahisar area in north Mumbai and one person taken into custody. The suspect allegedly made a number of calls to the hospital. A police officer said it appeared from the voice of the caller that one person made all the threat calls.