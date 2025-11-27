‘Not appropriate’: Sharad Pawar slams Ajit Pawar’s ‘vote or no funds’ remark

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s statement suggesting that funds would depend on electoral support, saying it was improper to ask for votes on the basis of financial promises. Sharad Pawar. (File)

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar said the state’s financial assistance to farmers hit by recent rains and floods was also inadequate.

Ajit Pawar, who heads the rival faction of the NCP, had told voters in Malegaon in Baramati tehsil last week that he would ensure adequate funds for the town if they backed his party’s candidates, but would “reject’’ them if they did not. Elections to several local bodies in Maharashtra are scheduled for December 2.

Reacting to the discussion triggered by the deputy CM’s comments on control over state finances, Sharad Pawar said there now appeared to be a contest over who could promise more funds.

“Instead of seeking votes based on work, votes are being sought through financial assurances. This is not appropriate. If the only goal is to win elections by talking about money, then such comments are unnecessary,” he said.

On the compensation announced for farmers who suffered crop losses in the recent rains, Pawar said cultivators needed more meaningful support.

“The state has decided to halt loan recovery for a year. This offers temporary relief but does not help in the long run. Considering the extent of losses, the government should have provided partial financial assistance. That would have helped farmers in a better way,” he said.