MUMBAI: Amid the several ongoing caste conflicts over reservation in Maharashtra, a new one could soon spring up. The Mahayuti government has decided to set up a committee to sub-classify scheduled castes (SCs) as recently ordered by the Supreme Court, a move that has earned the ire of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar. Now SCs could enter the reservation scuffle

Ambedkar’s grandfather, B R Ambedkar, led thousands of his caste fellows, earlier called Mahars, into Buddhism when he renounced Hinduism in the 1950s. Ambedkar’s followers are called neo-Buddhists while the other scheduled castes still follow Hinduism.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the neo-Buddhist community largely voted against the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti government. Against this backdrop, the Shinde government’s move to appoint a committee to oversee the sub-classification of scheduled caste reservation is being seen as a ploy to consolidate the Hindu SC caste votes in favour of the ruling alliance.

‘As per the order of Supreme Court of India on August 1, 2024, state government has been entrusted rights for sub-classification of SC reservation. It was under consideration to appoint a committee to prepare draft plan for the sub-classification. Accordingly the committee under retired justice of Patna high court Anant Badar has been formed…’ (sic) states the order issued on Tuesday by the social justice and special assistance department under chief minister Eknath Shinde just hours before the code of conduct came into being. The order describes the jurisdiction of the committee and stipulates that it has three months to submit the draft plan to the government.

Ambedkar on Wednesday opposed the Mahayuti government’s move. “The government quietly issued the order when all eyes were on the announcement of the assembly election dates,” he said. “The state has become a Maratha khanaval (dining hall), where leaders from the Maratha community decide which community gets what. That is why this will be the most important issue for us in the assembly elections.”

Ambedkar also questioned the authority of the Supreme Court to pass orders on the matters of creamy layer and sub-classification in scheduled caste reservation. “It is Parliament that has the right to decide on the issues,” he said.

Ganpat Bhise, head of the Matang community who runs an organisation called Lal Sena, welcomed the decision. “Although I follow Left ideology, I admire the BJP and Shiv Sena government for moving to appoint a committee on sub-classification in SC reservation, as it will give justice to my community and other SC communities,” he said. “This committee will end the dominance of the neo-Buddhist community in SC reservation, and other deprived communities will also get opportunities in education and jobs.” Bhise was echoing the feeling among the Hindu SCs that the benefits meant for all 1.32 crore SCs were largely being enjoyed by neo-Buddhists.