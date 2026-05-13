Mumbai: The city’s commercial hub, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), has witnessed another major land deal, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) securing an additional plot from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a deal valued at ₹1,684.31 crore. NSE leases 2 BKC plots for ₹1,684 cr from MMRDA

The latest acquisition comes less than a year after the exchange leased its first parcel in the business district. The deal, registered earlier this month, involves plots C-81 and C-82 in G Block with a combined area of 10,995 sq metres and permissible built-up area of 43,980 sq metres.

The lease transaction was closed at ₹3.87 lakh per square metre, or around ₹36,000 per square foot. NSE also paid stamp duty of ₹75.79 crore.

The acquisition took place in two stages. Plot C-82, measuring 5,500 square metres, was first allotted in March 2025 for ₹757.90 crore, before the lease premium was revised to ₹833.69 crore in October 2025. Plot C-81 was later allotted in December 2025 for ₹850.62 crore.

NSE already operates its headquarters from BKC. The new facility is expected to help expand its operations in the financial district, which continues to attract banks, investment firms and multinational corporations.

Earlier this year, the Bombay Stock Exchange had also approached MMRDA seeking land allotment in BKC for expansion of its Mumbai operations.

Meanwhile, MMRDA has put nine more plots in BKC on long-term lease as part of efforts to monetise land assets and boost revenues. The plots together span 53,461 sq metres and are expected to generate at least ₹9,284.88 crore based on reserve prices.

The authority said the plots have a floor space index of four, permitting a total built-up area of 212,764 square metres. Of this, 137,076 square metres is earmarked for commercial use and 75,688 square metres for residential development. Plot C-75 is the largest among the offerings, with a reserve price of ₹1,432.55 crore.

Over the past few years, BKC has emerged as one of India’s most sought after commercial districts, attracting leading banks, multinational corporations, investment firms and financial institutions seeking a strategic presence in the city’s evolving business landscape.