Number of confirmed measles cases rises to 184

Mumbai: With eight more measles cases reported on Saturday, the total number of children confirmed to have measles in the city touched 184.

Currently, 73 children are undergoing treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital. Of them, nine are on oxygen support and the remaining two are on ventilators.

As per the information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), over 15,000 children have been vaccinated as part of the intensified vaccination drive since October 1.

Over 800 additional vaccination sessions have been organised by the civic body so far.

Since the first outbreak of measles in Govandi came to light in September end, more than 3,000 children have been suspected to be infected with the viral disease.

All of them have shown symptoms like fever with rashes that are usually seen in measles patients.

However, the civic body is confirming cases of measles only on the basis of lab reports. In the meantime, children, who are showing measles symptoms are being administered with vitamin A, which is known to arrest the spread of the virus.