Nupur Sharma seeks more time to appear before Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra
BHIWANDI: Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who sparked a worldwide controversy after allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Prophet, has sought for additional time from the Bhiwandi police in connection with a case related to her remarks for hurting religious feelings and promoting enmity.
Sharma assured in her emailed request that she will appear for questioning within four weeks. She was supposed to appear before the Bhoiwada police in Bhiwandi at 11:30 am today.
The Bhoiwada police issued summons to Sharma earlier this month over her alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a debate on national television, the police said.
“A mail from Nupur Sharma was sent to Bhiwandi police late on Sunday night regarding her appearing at the police station for recording her statement over the derogatory remark against Prophet Mohammad. In this mail, she stated that she will be appearing at the Bhoiwada police station in four weeks. She sought time to appear at the police station,” DCP Yogesh Chavan of Zone 2 (Bhiwandi) in Thane Commissionerate, said.
He added that the department has not yet responded to the request, and a decision will be taken after discussions with senior officials.
The Bhoiwada police in Bhiwandi registered a case in connection with the matter on May 30 following a complaint by a Raza Academy representative.
Earlier on June 7, the Mumbra Police in Thane also summoned Sharma to appear for investigation on June 22.
The Mumbai Police too has asked Sharma to record her statement on June 25 in connection with the same remarks, which triggered massive outrage in India and several Gulf countries.
