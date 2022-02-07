Octogenarian arrested for killing sick wife, mentally ill daughter

Mumbai: An 89-year-old man has was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his 81-year-old ill wife and mentally challenged daughter, aged 55, purportedly because he could not take care of them anymore. The octogenarian was also contemplating ending his own life.

According to Meghwadi Police, the accused, identified as Purshottam Singh Gandhok, was living with his ailing wife and unmarried daughter at Sher-e-Punjab, while his elder daughter, stayed with her husband and son near Mahakali caves.

They said that Gandhok’s wife Jasbir Kaur had undergone angiography and suffered from knee problem. Kaur, who was bedridden for the past ten years, and their daughter Kamaljeet Kaur were entirely dependent on Gandhok.

Maheshwar Reddy, the deputy commissioner of police zone 10, said the incident took place on Sunday night when Gandhok slashed their necks with a knife, killing them instantly.

At 8.30 am the next morning, Gandhok called his elder daughter and informed her about the murder. He told her daughter that he could not take care of them nor could he see them suffering.

The police said that his daughter, Anand, rushed to her parents’ house but Gandhok refused to open the door until the police arrived.

Anand then dialled number 100 and informed the police about the incident.

Police broke open the door to find the bodies of the two women lying on blood-soaked beds with their necks slashed.

When Anand asked her father why had he killed the two, Gandhok told her that he was worried about who would take care of them after he died.

The accused told the police that he waited for both to fall asleep and later picked up took a kitchen knife and slashed their throat.

Gandhok told the police that he wanted to end his life but could not do it. “We have arrested Gandhok for the double murder and would present him before the court on Tuesday,” said a police officer from Meghwadi Police station.