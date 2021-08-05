Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Oil spill makes sand at Mumbai's Juhu Beach turn black
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the administration will inspect the situation at the beach. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Oil spill makes sand at Mumbai's Juhu Beach turn black

People, who came for a walk in the morning today, said that the oil in the seawater was flowing towards the shore that has turned the sand to black.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 07:25 PM IST

More than 5 kilometre of the sand at Mumbai's popular tourist spot, Juhu Beach, turned black on Thursday owing to an oil spill.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the administration will inspect the situation at the beach.

"I will assign a ward officer to inspect the oil on the Juhu Beach. We don't know the reason yet but, whenever we have the information we will share it," she told reporters here.

"Usually we put sand over it but first we will inspect the situation," she added.

Pramod Virkar, a local resident said: "We have never seen oil in the beach and in the seawater, it has happened probably due to breakdown of a steamer."

Another resident, Hari said, "The sand is sticky and we cannot walk on it. It will also harm the marine life and the environment."

Story Saved
