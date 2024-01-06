Old couple found dead in 14th floor flat in Thane

Thane: An aged couple residing in the Chitalsar area in Thane west was found dead in their 14th floor apartment under suspicious circumstances on Thursday. Their bodies were discovered by their son who came to visit the couple on Thursday afternoon, and it was not clear if they were murdered or had committed suicide, said police. Thane, India - January ,05, 2024: Two senior citizens, husband and wife, have been murdered in the Dosti rental building of Thane Municipal Corporation, Manpada Ghodbander road in Thane After the murder, the residents of Dosti rental gathered outside the Chitalsar police station as they felt unsafe ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, January ,05, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

According to police, the husband Samsher Singh, 68, worked as a watchman while the wife Mina Singh, 65, sold milk in the neighbourhood. The couple were in regular contact with their son who lived in Ambarnath, and Samsher Singh had complained of uneasiness to him during their last conversation on Wednesday night. He had also informed his manager that he would be absent on Thursday as he was not feeling well.

On Thursday morning, when neither he nor his wife deceased responded to their son’s calls, he decided to visit Chitalsar to check if his father was alright. He knocked on the door upon reaching the apartment, but when there was no response, he forced open the door and was shocked to find the couple lying breathless on separate mattresses, without any injury marks.

The bodies pf both Samsher and Mina Singh were sent to Thane civic hospital for post-mortem, but since doctors there could not ascertain the primary cause of death, the bodies were sent to Sir JJ Hospital in south Mumbai for detailed post-mortem and forensic investigation.

Sarswati Sonkamble, a family friend and resident of same building, said, “They were nice people. Although aunty would sometimes get angry with uncle, she appreciated all the hard work he was doing. They had saved and bought gold jewellery and took care of each other very nicely. Their sudden death has shattered us. The police should investigate the matter thoroughly.”

G Gode, senior police inspector, Chitalsar police station, said police was investigating the case and trying to obtain call data records and CCTV footage. “Jewellery owned by the couple was found intact and their son told us that they had no enmity with anyone. We will now record statements at both the housing complexes where the man served as a security guard,” he said.