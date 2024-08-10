On Nashik highway inspection, CM warns of strict action over laxity in repairs

MUMBAI: The pathetic condition of the Mumbai-Nashik highway and the urgent need for repairs and filling of potholes has remained in sharp focus since July 20, when HT carried a detailed report highlighting the loss of man hours and lives on the busy, ill-maintained road. Thane, India - Aug 09, 2024: On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. He directed various agencies, including the NHAI, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the state public works department, and the traffic police department, to immediately repair potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. These potholes are causing significant traffic jams and serious problems for commuters.Mumbai, India.09, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

First, it was opposition leaders like Aaditya Thackeray who took up the issue and demanded urgent action from the state government. Last week, it was chief minister Eknath Shinde’s turn to take up cudgels with the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI), which is responsible for maintenance and repair of the highway. The chief minister also met officials from the public works department (PWD), the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC), railways and police, asking them to work in close coordination.

On Friday, Shinde went a step further and inspected the highway by travelling from Thane to Shahapur.

“There were some problems with filling potholes as the asphalt was getting washed out due to heavy rains. I have now instructed the officials to use geopolymer and rapid hardening technology (wherein a combination of sand, stone and polymer is used) to fill them up, as it dries up in just two hours and the road can be used immediately,” the chief minister said while speaking to reporters.

HT had in its July 20 report highlighted how motorists were taking 8-10 hours to cover the 170-kilometre stretch between Mumbai and Nashik, as opposed to four hours earlier, owing to the pothole-ridden road and ongoing work on four bridges near Vasind and Shahapur.

Shinde too indicated that work on the bridges was creating traffic snarls, saying bottlenecks were forming due to the bridge work, more so as the service road through which traffic was diverted was in bad condition.

“I have directed the authorities to speed up filling of potholes and complete work on the bridges at the earliest. I have asked the agency building the bridge to escalate the pace of work or face action,” he said.

The chief minister has asked all concerned agencies such as NHAI, MSRDC, the public works department and traffic police have been asked to work in tandem and fill potholes without worrying about jurisdictional limits. “If we find there is any negligence on anybody’s part or if somebody is stopping work, cases will be registered against them,” he warned.

Following Shinde’s visit, MSRDC vice-chairman and managing director Anil Kumar Gaikwad told HT that they were taking all efforts to repair the 21-km stretch between Thane and Vadape village in Bhiwandi, which is under their jurisdiction.

“We are widening the road to eight lanes and have finished concretising around 16 km or 60% of the stretch. As directed by the chief minister we have formed mobile units and are filling the potholes whenever we have dry spells,” said Gaikwad.

NHAI project director Bhausaheb Salunkhe said around 70% of the potholes have been filled up and only some remained to be repaired. “As directed by the chief minister, we will further escalate the work of filling up potholes and constructing bridges. The railways has also been asked to complete work on the rail overbridges,” he said.