close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / On way home, woman raped near Titwala station

On way home, woman raped near Titwala station

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 16, 2023 07:36 AM IST

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the incident occurred when the 32-year-old woman, who works with a private company in Shahad on Kalyan-Kasara Road, was travelling home along a path near the railway track after alighting from a local train.

Thane: A man was arrested on Tuesday for raping a married woman and threatening to kill her after he forcibly dragged her to the bushes near the railway tracks of Titwala station on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused has been identified as Nishant Chavan, a resident of Padgha village in Bhiwandi taluka.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the incident occurred when the 32-year-old woman, who works with a private company in Shahad on Kalyan-Kasara Road, was travelling home along a path near the railway track after alighting from a local train.

Before the incident, she was talking to her husband on the phone while walking. The accused suddenly attacked her and took her to the bushes near the track. After raping her, the accused threatened to kill her. The victim, however, narrated the incident to her husband and reported it to the police immediately.

Manoj Patil, deputy commissioner, police, said, “Our team searched for the accused on CCTV cameras and arrested him from the Bhiwandi area. He works in a private company near Titwala and confessed to the crime”.

The accused have been booked under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out