One bad idea not enough, so, BEST replicated it

MUMBAI: Taking a leaf out of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) book, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is considering innovative lighting on street poles, along the lines of butterfly- and bird-themed street lights, launched in 2022 as part of then chief minister Eknath Shinde’s plan to enhance the city’s street infrastructure. Decorative lights on poles along the Western Express Highway (Hindustan Times)

At a BEST committee members’ meeting, helmed by its chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao, on Friday, it was decided that along the lines of the butterfly lights, the members should ideate along three different categories of designs, with Worli being the first spot chosen for such a transformation. A total of 1,450 streetlights have been planned in the area, for which a budget of ₹2.50 crore has been allocated.

“There is scope to reimagine the shape and design of street lights. Hence, we have asked members of the committee to come up with innovative designs, following which we will shortlist a company to carry out the task,” said Vishwasrao.

A key part of the discussion was developing design ideas unique to the area where the lights would be installed, said a member who participated in the meeting. “Being a global city, Mumbai needs to rethink the aesthetics and design of streetlights. Each area in the city and suburbs has its distinct character, which must reflect in the designs,” said Ramakant Gupta, a committee member. “For instance, Worli, which is home to the fisher folk, can have a design that depicts their life – a fish, for instance. Likewise, there could be lights in the shape of a conch in another part of the city.”

To facilitate the project, BEST is looking to procure 250 pieces of 9-meter-long zinc-plated step-drained (shrinkable) street light poles, 1100 pieces of 7-meter-long zinc-plated step-drained (stepwise decreasing in size) street light poles and 100 pieces of 9-meter-long zinc plated sleeveless street light pole.

According to BEST officials, the 250 poles are expected to cost ₹66.12 lakh, the 1100 poles ₹1.58 crore and the remaining 100 poles ₹27.44 lakh. The proposal document states that the approval of the BEST Committee will be obtained under Section 460K(c) of the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, for the annual purchase of the street light poles.

The BEST has over 30,000 street lights across the island city. Recently, the undertaking had changed the lamps in various areas after receiving complaints of poor lighting.