One killed, two injured in car crash on EEH

MUMBAI: A man was killed, and his colleague and the driver of the vehicle sustained severe injuries on Tuesday as their car jumped the divider and crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction on Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Mangled remains of the car. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.30pm, when Mohammed Mudassir Mohammed Imran, 36, and his colleague Iftikar Alam Ansari, 25, were travelling in an Omni van and heading towards Vasind for work. When they reached the Airoli flyover bridge near Mulund, a speeding dumper playing ahead of them suddenly pressed brakes, and to avoid collision with the truck, the driver, Vakil Mansabali Khan, 53, took a right turn and hit the road divider. As the car was at high speed, it jumped the divider, landed in the opposite lane, and crashed into a tempo coming from the opposite direction, said a police officer.

The passersby informed the police control room about the accident and the trio were rushed to the hospital, where Imran was declared dead. His colleague Ansari and the driver Khan sustained severe injuries and are currently recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit of Sion hospital.

The Navghar police registered a case against the dumper driver Rohit Sahani, 32, a resident of Bhiwandi. He is booked under section 304 A (causing death due to rash and negligent driving) 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers the life or safety of others), 338 ( causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian penal Code and section 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Imran and Ansari work for a private firm where Khan has been employed as a driver. Imran has a wife, and a son, both live in his native place in Uttar Pradesh, said the police officer.

