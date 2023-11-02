News / Cities / Mumbai News / One killed, two injured in car crash on EEH

One killed, two injured in car crash on EEH

ByManish K Pathak
Nov 02, 2023 08:24 AM IST

When they reached the Airoli flyover bridge near Mulund, a speeding dumper playing ahead of them suddenly pressed brakes, and to avoid collision with the truck, the driver, Vakil Mansabali Khan, 53, took a right turn and hit the road divider. As the car was at high speed, it jumped the divider, landed in the opposite lane, and crashed into a tempo coming from the opposite direction, said a police officer

MUMBAI: A man was killed, and his colleague and the driver of the vehicle sustained severe injuries on Tuesday as their car jumped the divider and crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction on Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

Mangled remains of the car. (HT Photo)
Mangled remains of the car. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.30pm, when Mohammed Mudassir Mohammed Imran, 36, and his colleague Iftikar Alam Ansari, 25, were travelling in an Omni van and heading towards Vasind for work. When they reached the Airoli flyover bridge near Mulund, a speeding dumper playing ahead of them suddenly pressed brakes, and to avoid collision with the truck, the driver, Vakil Mansabali Khan, 53, took a right turn and hit the road divider. As the car was at high speed, it jumped the divider, landed in the opposite lane, and crashed into a tempo coming from the opposite direction, said a police officer.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The passersby informed the police control room about the accident and the trio were rushed to the hospital, where Imran was declared dead. His colleague Ansari and the driver Khan sustained severe injuries and are currently recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit of Sion hospital.

The Navghar police registered a case against the dumper driver Rohit Sahani, 32, a resident of Bhiwandi. He is booked under section 304 A (causing death due to rash and negligent driving) 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers the life or safety of others), 338 ( causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian penal Code and section 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Imran and Ansari work for a private firm where Khan has been employed as a driver. Imran has a wife, and a son, both live in his native place in Uttar Pradesh, said the police officer.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out