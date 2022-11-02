One man loses hand, another suffers head injuries as stunt on local goes awry

Mumbai A youngster lost his right hand, another sustained head injuries while performing stunts on a local train. The two men paid a high price after they fell off the train between Jogeshwari and Andheri railway stations.

The incident took place at 11pm on Monday when the train was slowing down after crossing the Jogeshwari station. The two injured have been identified as Khabirulla Khan (22) and Zamirulla Khan (19).

According to Santosh Devare, senior police inspector of Andheri GRP, the men were admitted to the Cooper Hospital. Khabirulla’s arm has been amputated from his elbow, while Zamirulla is recovering from head injuries.

“We have not registered any case yet as the men are admitted to a hospital. However, we will book them for performing stunts and endangering their lives,” said Devare.

Devare said that the two are residents of Vasai and work at a furniture shop in Andheri. “On Monday, after completing work, the two were travelling to Andheri in a Churchgate fast train,” said Devare.

As the two men were standing on the footboard and the train slowed down, the two began performing stunts by trying to touch the pole. “As soon as they touched the pole, the train picked up speed due to which they fell down. Khabirulla’s hand was crushed by the passing train,” said Devare.

After a passenger alerted the station master, the Government Railway Police were informed, “We got the two men to Andheri station and rushed them to Cooper Hospital. As they were not in a position to record their statements, we have not lodged any case against them as yet,” said Devare.

On August 17, a 24-year-old man Ibadullah Khan died after he touched the over-head wire while travelling on the roof of a local train at Chunabhatti station. As the man’s clothes and wallet were completely burnt, he could not be identified until his parents came looking for him. Till then, he had succumbed to the 90 per cent burns.

According to the data, the GRP have registered five cases from January to July 2022. “During 2020 and 2021 there were zero cases of stunts as the trains were not plying and even after the trains started, the vigilance had prevented the people from performing stunts,” said Sachin Kadam, a GRP police officer.

In 2019, the GRP registered 22 cases of dangerous stunts during the same period (January to July) under section 156 of the Railway Act.

In 2019 the Railway Police Force had taken action against 499 commuters for travelling on roof-tops which reduced to 1 in 2021 owing to their special drive to penalize people performing dangerous stunts.