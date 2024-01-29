One-day-old girl found abandoned in a drain in Malad

Mumbai: The police on Saturday evening found a one-day-old girl child abandoned near a drain in Malad East. The police found the infant to be breathing and admitted her to the Shatabdi hospital, where the doctors hydrated her. HT Image

According to the police, at around 7.30pm, they received a call from a few residents saying that they heard a baby crying near the drain. On reaching the spot, the police found that the infant was wrapped in a cloth and placed in a gunny bag. She was found in a drain at the Jitendra Cross Road near Navjala Pada.

After noticing that the baby was breathing, the police rushed her to a public hospital, where she is recuperating at present. “We are checking nearby nursing homes and inquiring in the vicinity if any woman had delivered a baby girl in the past week,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station. “There are no cameras in the vicinity of the drain, so we are checking the CCTVs of the roads leading to the drain to spot if someone was carrying a gunny bag.”

The officer added, “It is possible that the parents abandoned the child after finding out that the baby was female. We are investigating the case to find out more.”

An FIR has been registered under section 317 (Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code against her unknown parents.