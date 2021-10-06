Home / Cities / Mumbai News / One-fourths of beneficiaries in Thane district get vaccination against Covid from private centres
One-fourths of beneficiaries in Thane district get vaccination against Covid from private centres

A little more than 25% of the beneficiaries jabbed in Thane district avail vaccination against Covid at private centres. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:02 PM IST
By Ankita G Menon, Thane

Out of the 69,94,801 beneficiaries vaccinated in Thane district so far, around 18 lakh availed the vaccination at private centres. This means 25.73% got vaccinated at the private centres in the district.

On a daily basis, Thane district has more than 300 government vaccination centres.

A senior officer from the district health department, Thane, said, “Individual municipal corporations are conducting special drives to vaccinate as many as possible with at least the first dose of vaccination. This has led to an increase in the number of government vaccinations.

“Moreover, we have now increased the number of walk-in facilities for vaccination. Online booking is not feasible for all. This has also added to the increase in the number of government vaccinations across the district. Besides, all those who could avail the paid facility have mostly completed the process in the initial months itself.”

