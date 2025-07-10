ONGC to explore north Maharashtra forests for petrol and natural gas

Mumbai: The state forest department has allowed a branch of the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) to carry out a 3D seismic survey for hydrocarbon exploration over an area of 15,212.8 hectares of forest land in Dhule and Nandurbar districts of northern Maharashtra. Mumbai, India - July 30, 2020: Dabhil village on the Dodomarg-Sawantwadi belt in the Western Ghats of Konkan Maharashtra. The Maharashtra forest department has suggested the retention of 33 villages in the Western Ghats ranges of Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts as a part of an eco-sensitive area (ESA). The forest department has highlighted the presence of tigers and the importance of connectivity of wildlife corridors. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

The ONGC’s Dehradun based Geophysical Services and Frontier Basins will drill 4,754 holes, 32 per square km, with a 2.95 inch diameter, and will study the earth’s surface and search for deposits of hydrocarbons like petrol and natural gas by creating and recording seismic waves.

The order, issued on Wednesday by an undersecretary of the forest department, Ganesh Jadhao, says that the legal status of the forest land will not be changed. The order adds that before the project begins, the local deputy conservator of forests (DCF) must ensure that it does not disturb any protected area such as a national park, wildlife sanctuary, nature reserve, or tiger reserve.

The forest department has also said that no temporary lodging can be constructed for those working in the project, and no explosives can be stored in the forest. The order adds that the permission for drilling in the area does not allow the ONGC to state a claim on the land or use it for any other purpose. The order also directed the ONGC to make sure no trees are cut in the process, and to cover up the holes once the project is complete.

The order said that with the permission of a local forest officer a vehicle or a tractor-mounted drilling equipment can be used only for drilling holes in pre-determined areas close to forest paths.

The forest department has asked the ONGC to plant at least two saplings near every hole before leaving the site. If that is not possible, then the ONGC has been asked to pay the cost of two such plants along with their maintenance cost for 10 years to the deputy conservator of forests.

The ONGC spokesperson did not respond to queries from HT.