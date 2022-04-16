Only 11K took booster dose in a week

Mumbai Ten days after the Centre announced precautionary doses for the 18-60 age group, Mumbai continues to see a poor response. As per the report on Co-Win application, around 11,247 people have taken booster doses in the city, out of which 10,039 are in the age group of 45-60.

The precautionary dose to be administered for this cohort at private vaccination centres started in India on April 10. The only eligibility criterion to get jabbed is completion of nine months from the second dose.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination and Covid, and consultant physician at Bombay Hospital, said that the hospital has not yet started giving precautionary doses. “The demand is poor. But we plan to start the booster dose next week. We are yet to place the order. We do not want to waste the vaccines,” said Bhansali.

He said in Mumbai, about eight to 10 private vaccination centres are presently participating in the booster dose drive for adults.

“People are not scared of Covid anymore. There are hardly any takers for booster doses. Hopefully, the numbers will pick up in the next ten days as cases in Delhi are again going up. Self-testing has increased,” said Dr Bhansali.

Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital-Andheri said that they have doses to last for the next 10-15 days following which they’ll order fresh stock. “Daily, we are seeing 50-60 people in the age group 18-60 for booster dose. We will wait for the present stock to get over before ordering fresh,” he said.

Agreeing that the response has been poor so far, Joy Chakraborty, COO, PD Hinduja Hospital, said that they are hoping things will improve in the coming days. “We have been seeing 200-250 people coming for the booster dose every day. We got a fresh stock of 7,500 doses on Thursday which should last for ten days.”

Similar to Hinduja hospital, many private vaccination centres are ordering small stocks. N Santhanam, the CEO of Breach Candy Hospital, which started the booster dose drive on April 13, got a fresh stock of Covid vaccine that will last for 10 days.

“We have decided to order a fresh stock of vaccines just before the existing stock gets over. So far, we are seeing on average 200 people coming for the booster doses,” he said.

While the response has been poor, private vaccination centres are happy that the near-to-expiry vaccines are getting utilised.

“Daily average number of recipients of booster dose is 150 out of which 110 are between the age group of 18 to 60. We still have enough old stock,” said Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of the hospital, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital-Powai.

Ravi Duggal, a public health researcher and activist, said with less Covid cases, people will prefer not to pay and take a booster dose. “The government should have kept the booster dose in the public set-up too. Many are not interested in paying and taking the booster dose. By keeping the booster dose only in private vaccination centre for 18-60 age group, the government is discriminating.”

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and member of the National Taskforce, said that the low turnout for booster doses was expected as people have lowered their guard for Covid-19. “For the overall population, the pandemic is over. While cases are on the rise in certain parts of the globe, we are neither following Covid-appropriate behaviour, nor taking booster doses. We are enjoying our festivals. Also, since the booster dose for 18-60 is only available in private vaccination centres, people are not ready to pay even if the price has been slashed,” he said.

Meanwhile, 43 cases were reported from Mumbai on Saturday.