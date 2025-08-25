Only 29 out of 64 SRA schemes planned by BMC to move forward

MUMBAI: Of the 64 Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes slated to be implemented on BMC land, only 29 are set to move forward. The schemes are part of a BMC-led initiative under DCPR-2034 Regulation 33(10), which allows it to function as a special planning authority for slum redevelopment on its own land. Navi Mumbai, India - Sept. 21, 2023:Biometric survey for SRA scheme begins in Navi Mumbai slums at Chinchpada in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, September 21, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

In May this year, the civic body invited expressions of interest (EOI) from builders for comprehensive redevelopment projects that include conducting slum surveys and preparing redevelopment plans to constructing both rehabilitation and saleable components. However, there have been stumbling blocks. Of the 64 schemes, 16 have been kept in abeyance primarily due to ongoing litigation while 18 more schemes received no response from developers.

The BMC is now preparing to appoint developers for 21 schemes, pending approval from municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. Additionally, eight schemes that drew interest from only a single bidder will see the Expression of Interest (EOI) process reinvited. The civic body expects to generate substantial revenue through these slum redevelopment projects, collecting a mandatory 25 percent land premium in addition to other applicable premiums.

Speaking to HT, Gagrani had earlier explained the rationale of the scheme and expected benefits for the BMC. “We’ve been allotted SRA schemes on municipal plots from which we expect revenue,” he said. “All SRA schemes are technically the SRA’s domain but last year, due to delays and defaults by developers, the government allocated some schemes to agencies like MMRDA, MSRDC, and BMC. We will act as the planning SRA authority for these schemes and benefit from the premiums.”

The schemes are spread across various parts of Mumbai, including Shimpoli in Borivali, Goregaon East, Malad East, Lower Parel, Dindoshi, Wadala, Govandi, and Ghatkopar. A key element of the initiative is that unlike conventional SRA projects, consent from slum dwellers is not required since the land belongs to the BMC. This provision allows the civic body to accelerate the redevelopment process.

The chosen developers are responsible for managing the entire process, right from slum surveys and project planning to securing permissions, construction and post-occupancy maintenance. Only those with prior experience in slum redevelopment or housing rehabilitation, and who met the required financial and technical criteria, were considered eligible.

A civic official explained the details of the 16 schemes in litigation. “There is a high-powered committee appointed by the Bombay high court and also the Apex Grievance Redressal Committee (AGRC) chaired by the housing secretary, which includes members from MMRDA, MHADA, and the BMC,” he said. “After EOIs were invited, several grievances were raised with the AGRC. There are AGRC orders where old developers were retained for certain schemes. Since they moved the high court, we will continue with them, but we filed an affidavit stating that we, the BMC, would remain the planning authority.”

Specific examples of projects in abeyance include three schemes—two of these, Sambhavdarshan and Omkareshwar, in Borivali and one in G South’s VP Nagar in Lower Parel.

In P North ward alone, 12 schemes covering 1.64 lakh square metres in Dindoshi along Film City Road are currently in litigation, with the collector appointed as the arbitrator. “Their contention is that since the matter is in litigation, we cannot invite EOIs,” said the official. “On those grounds, we have kept these 12 schemes in abeyance.”

In some areas, the land earmarked for redevelopment has existing civic infrastructure. For example, in Hasnabad Lane, Santacruz West, the land includes Solid Waste Management (SWM) staff quarters, which will be redeveloped. For these, the BMC has floated tenders under the Ashraya Yojana scheme, using DCR 33(26).

In M West ward’s Anant Nagar, Chembur, a developer has approached the court, resulting in it being kept on hold.

“We have now invited EOIs for 47 schemes,” added the official. “Of these, we received no response for 18 schemes, and we are in the process of appointing developers for the remaining 29.”