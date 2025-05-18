Menu Explore
Operation Sindoor: IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish universities citing ‘geopolitical situation’

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2025 08:16 AM IST

In a statement shared on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), IIT-B said, "Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice

MUMBAI: Amid growing calls for a boycott of Turkey in India following the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and Ankara’s perceived support for Pakistan, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has announced the suspension of all academic collaborations with Turkish institutions.

Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: Posse of policemen deployed outside IIT Bombay after students protest seeking justice for 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide on February 12 inside IIT Bombay, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: Posse of policemen deployed outside IIT Bombay after students protest seeking justice for 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide on February 12 inside IIT Bombay, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

In a statement shared on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), IIT-B said, “Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice.”

The institute currently maintains student and faculty exchange programmes with several Turkish universities. These will now be placed on hold, pending further developments in the geopolitical landscape.

IIT-B’s decision follows similar actions by other Indian academic institutions, including IIT Roorkee, which recently paused its collaborations with counterparts in Turkey.

