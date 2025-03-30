MUMBAI: Opposition parties are attempting to link chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to the controversy over Prashant Koratkar, a Nagpur-based former journalist arrested for making objectionable remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji and threatening a Kolhapur-based historian. Oppn drags Fadnavis into Koratkar row, BJP denies ties

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe on Friday alleged that Pratik Padvekar, who was present when Koratkar was arrested in Telangana, was working with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) at the time. Londhe also demanded that Fadnavis state whether the government was helping Koratkar. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday echoed his view, asking whether attempts are being made to spare Koratkar from action under the law.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied the allegations and also lodged a complaint with the Nagpur police against Londhe, accusing him of spreading misinformation about Fadnavis and the BJP.

State BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said there was no link between Koratkar and the CMO. “Padvekar is not working either with the Chief Minister’s Office or my office. Nobody from our party will help Koratkar, who has used objectionable language against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Londhe is making childish allegations,” Bawankule said.

Padvekar himself told the media that he was not working with the CMO but admitted that he knew Koratkar. “I have no connection with CM Fadnavis,” he added.

Londhe on Saturday said he would soon provide evidence of Padvekar’s links with BJP leaders. “I will post the evidence on my social media account,” he said.

Koratkar was booked on February 26 for allegedly threatening Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant and making derogatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji and his son Sambhaji Maharaj. He was arrested by the Maharashtra police from Telangana earlier this week.

He was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting hatred or enmity among groups on the basis of a phone conversation between him and Sawant. Koratkar had allegedly made the objectionable comments during this conversation, which Sawant posted on social media, resulting in widespread outrage and calls for the former’s arrest. He has been remanded to police custody till March 30.