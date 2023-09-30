Oppn reacts, holds BJP responsible for the incident

MUMBAI: Opposition leaders sharply reacted to Trupti Deorukhkar’s allegation that she was denied an office space in the Mulund West housing society. On Friday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray posted on the social media platform X: “Our MNS workers have pulled up the building’s secretary and he has apologised. We will not tolerate this in Mumbai. If this happens again in the state, there will be consequences. The government must also show action.” Thackeray has asked his party workers to react “on their own if they learn about such incidents” in future. HT Image

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut blamed chief minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP for the incident. “They have weakened the Shiv Sena which is why such incidents are now taking place,” Raut alleged. Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray added: “Will they show the rule of the law here or keep quiet fearing their bosses in Delhi.” Calling it a “very serious incident” and seeking action from the government, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said: “One cannot tolerate Maharashtrians being prevented in Maharashtra.”

NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of state women’s commission said, “I have seen the videos and want the cooperation minister and additional chief secretary (housing) to give a report on the matter. I also told Mulund police to take action against those who have misbehaved with Deorukhkar; they have registered an offence.”

Meanwhile, in a bid to diffuse the flutter that the incident has generated, Shiv Sena leader and industries minister Uday Samant met Deorukhkar at her residence, in the same suburb, and extended his support towards her.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!