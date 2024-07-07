Oppn should not get chance to spread fake narratives, says Shinde ahead of assembly polls

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the Mahayuti government must work together to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections and ensure that the opposition does not get any opportunity to score big by spreading fake narratives. Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar at the state-level meeting of the alliance’s office-bearers regarding the government’s plans ahead of the assembly polls. (Satish Bate/HT )

Shinde made the remarks while attending a state-level meeting of the alliance’s office-bearers regarding the government’s plans ahead of the assembly polls. His two deputies, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, were also present for the meeting.

By launching “magical” schemes worth ₹96,000 crore such as Ladki Bahin, Shinde said he has done the “trick” that has posed a threat to the opponents.

The three Mahayuti leaders spoke of putting forth a “united fight” in the elections. They even warned the party workers not to speak against one another or else they will face the consequences.

“In the Lok Sabha election campaign, we could not effectively convince the voters of the work that we did. Now is the time that we aggressively take our schemes and performance to the voters. The schemes announced by the government in the budget and over the last two years cover almost all the sections of the society. It is your responsibility to remind the people of Maharashtra of what we have done for them,” said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also told the workers that they would have to take the Mahayuti’s 24 major schemes, compiled in the format of a booklet, to the people.

Shinde said the workers of three parties should keep in mind that benefits of power can be reaped only if the Mahayuti government wins the elections.

“Various types of fake propaganda were used by the opposition. Be it related to the minorities or the certain communities, the opposition campaigned about false things. We remained complacent and did not bother to counter it. We should now counter it effectively. People from all communities, and religions have benefited from the schemes launched by our government and it should be effectively communicated,” Shinde added.

After the poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti has taken certain corrective measures and the populist schemes launched in the budget is part of it.

The slew of schemes announced in the budget include the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, with a cash benefit of ₹1,500 a month for over 35 million women, three free cylinders a year and an apprenticeship for a million young people.

The government has also announced various cash-benefit schemes for farmers, warkaris, youth and women and the alliance said these schemes will give them huge dividends in the assembly polls.