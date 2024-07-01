Oppn wary govt schemes may influence rural voters

Mumbai: Though the opposition in Maharashtra has criticised the state government’s latest sops announced in the budget, they are wary that cash benefits amounting to ₹5,000 per month to at least 10 million households in the state under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana may have impact in the ensuing Assembly polls. HT Image

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana envisages direct cash benefits worth ₹1,500 a month to over 35 million women in the state. Women who are domiciled in the state, have an annual family income below ₹2.50 lakh, and do not pay income tax are eligible for the scheme. The first monthly instalment is expected to be credited in the accounts of beneficiaries on August 15 and they are likely to receive at least three instalments before the assembly election.

The scheme will put more money in the hands of rural voters, many of whom are already covered under the Namo Kisan Sanman Yojana and Annapurna Yojana. Under the Namo Kisan Sanman Yojana, nearly 9.4 million families in the state received ₹6,000 last year, while under the Annapurna Yojana, nearly 20 million families are likely to get additional benefits worth at least ₹3,000 per year.

“Every family in rural Maharashtra will get around ₹5,000 in their accounts on account of the new schemes. The benefits will be handed out immediately so that their impact is visible among voters,” said a leader from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, saying the schemes would help the ruling coalition garner votes in the assembly election.

Officially, leaders from the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have criticised the schemes, with state Congress president Nana Patole saying the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was a replica of the party’s Mahalaxmi Yojana, which assured ₹8,500 per month to women if the Congress was voted to power.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Ambadas Danve claimed the eligibility criteria for the scheme was too stringent. Yashomati Thakur, former women and child welfare minister, echoed him, saying, “I am happy that the Lok Sabha results compelled the government to think about women after they did nothing for them for two years. But the conditions for the scheme are so stringent that not all women will get the benefits.”

But off record, MVA leaders admitted the schemes may bolster the prospects of the ruling alliance in the assembly polls.

“The ₹70,000-crore farm loan waiver given by the UPA government in 2008 helped us return to power the very next year. A similar farm loan waiver given by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in 2016 had a positive impact among farmers. Though it is difficult to say with certainty if the schemes announced in the budget will help the ruling alliance, generally, such schemes help a lot,” said a prominent Congress leader. Similar schemes launched by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls last year had helped the party return to power, he said.

“The schemes launched by the Shinde government are largely targeted at rural voters, who are traditional supporters of the Congress and NCP. This may hit us hard,” said an NCP (SP) leader.