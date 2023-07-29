Home / Cities / Mumbai News / INDIA’s next meeting in September in Mumbai: Patole

INDIA’s next meeting in September in Mumbai: Patole

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Jul 29, 2023 12:41 AM IST

The next meeting of the opposition alliance 'INDIA' will be held in Mumbai in September. NCP chief Sharad Pawar discussed preparations with Congress leaders and Uddhav Thackeray. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition will host the meeting.

The next meeting of the 26-party opposition alliance, ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (INDIA) will be held in the first week of September in Mumbai, said Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday.

To discuss the preparations, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met senior Congress leaders and had a telephonic chat with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray. “Pawar saheb, who attended the meetings in Patna and Bengaluru, shared his experience and guided us on what could be done for a better management,” Patole said after the meeting.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition comprising Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP is going to host INDIA’s meeting in the city, Patole added.

At a meeting of all opposition parties in Bengaluru it was decided to name the alliance as INDIA.

Saturday, July 29, 2023
