Organiser of ‘obscene’ dance performance in Virar booked

Mumbai: The Virar police have registered a case against the owner of a furniture store for organising an allegedly obscene dance performance at a Vishwakarma Jayanti programme on September 17. The case was registered after a video of the alleged obscene dance found its way on to social media, generating anger among locals. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused, 45-year-old Mukesh Sharma, runs a furniture shop in Avenue Global City in Virar West. On September 17, a programme was organised in front of the shop on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, where a female dancer was invited to perform. The dancer allegedly danced in an obscene manner to some Bhojpuri songs and money was showered on her by the audience, witnesses told the police.

Based on complaints by citizens on social media, the Bolinj police registered a case against the Sharma under section 296 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 110 and 117 of the Mumbai Police Act.

“We are verifying the video and recording the statements of witnesses and the furniture shop owner to find out who the dancer was,” said a police officer from Bolinj police station.